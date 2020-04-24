mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joyner Lucas Taps G-Eazy & Yandel For "Lotto Remix"

Mitch Findlay
April 24, 2020 14:13
Joyner Lucas continues to build on his "ADHD" experience with a G-Eazy and Yandel-assisted take on "Lotto."


Joyner Lucas recently dropped off his long-awaited ADHD album, with many fans confidently assessing it to be his best body of work thus far. As such, it's no surprise he's eager to prolong the journey, adding a fresh pair of eyes to "Lotto" and bringing the talents of G-Eazy and Yandel into the fold for a remix. Off the bat, Yandel sets it off with some Spanish bars, adding some international flair to the triumphant banger. "Frío', frío', frío', los diamante' de mis prenda'," he spits, catching a pocket. "Millo, millo, millo, pero el palo siempre anda cerca."

"I'm still waitin' on Drake to hit me up and say 'What's good, J?'," raps Joyner, going above and beyond with an all-new verse. "I need a feature on my album if you could, J." From there, he slides into a quick-tempo flow for a lengthy barrage of bars, proving once and for all that he's far from the type to phone in a remix. The same could be said of G-Eazy, who takes the opportunity to make a bold declaration. "Why do I feel like Marshall? Coldest white rapper in the game," he spits. "Let me dig in my bag, my arsenal / Your bitch tip-toe on my marble."

Check out the new and arguably improved version of "Lotto" right now, and sound off -- what do you think about this one?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Why do I feel like Marshall? (Marshall)
Coldest white rapper in the game
Let me dig in my bag, my arsenal
Your bitch tip-toe on my marble
I ain't never been shit, ain't shit change
I came up with this when your bitch came
I always show up for the big game
400K on four wheels when I switch lanes

