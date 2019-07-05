On July 2nd, a young man by the name of Tafar Lewis was murdered in Worcester, Massachusetts. Lewis, also known as the aspiring rapper June Valentino, was watching a fireworks show when he was fatally shot on Gage Street. The tragic news appears to have touched Joyner Lucas, himself a resident of Worcester, and one always willing to hold it down for his hometown. In response, Lucas has offered to cover the costs of Lewis' funeral, as reported by MassLive.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In a Facebook post, Lucas reached out to the Lewis family, writing: "‍Senseless.. I wanna pay for his funeral. if you know his family, have them reach out to Danny Diaz and il take care of it." It's unclear whether Lucas ultimately managed to get in touch with the family, but the fact that he stepped up and showed a willingness to lead by example reveals the depth of his character. Lucas has long set a pattern of inserting socially conscious topics into his music, so it's refreshing to see him put his money where his mouth is, so to speak.

Rest in peace to Tafar Lewis, and much respect to Joyner Lucas for holding it down for a grieving family.