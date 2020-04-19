Joyner Lucas and his manager Dhruv Joshi spoke with HipHopDX about their app Tully, how it came to be, and their recent key investment from Sony Music Entertainment.

Image Via HNHH

“Artists need to have control over their work,” Lucas says. “We sweat and bleed for this stuff, and it means everything to us. I built Tully to make it possible for me to have that control, know where all my stuff is and never have to rely on anyone to tell what’s mine and who owns what or how.”

Lucas and Joshi created the app in 2015.

“As a manager, I have to juggle a lot of relationships for every song that Joyner creates,” Joshi notes. “You have to get clearances and split sheets from lawyers, producers, collaborators, everyone. You have to make sure that you have the rights for beats and samples, and you have to do that all while making sure that Joyner has what he needs to make it happen.”

He adds, “I had never found a way of doing this that didn’t end up costing a lot of time, a lot of money, and not be easy to track. It could get really hard to get a song to the finish line so, when we designed Tully to give me the controls I need to get it done and keep Joyner in the loop. It’s a game-changer for the industry.”

Later this year, Tully will release its Artist Management Platform, which will expand on the premise of the app and help manage artists' workflow. You can learn more about the app on Tully's website.

