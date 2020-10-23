mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joyner Lucas Spazzes On "Zim Zimma"

Mitch Findlay
October 23, 2020 10:19
Zim Zimma
Joyner Lucas snaps with flow after flow on the "Evolution" standout banger "Zim Zimma."


Joyner Lucas has officially come through with his second release of the year, Evolution, boasting thirteen new tracks and guest appearances from The Game, Rick Ross, Ashanti, and more. Yet one of the standout highlights finds Joyner flying solo on "Zim Zimma" (shout out Beenie Man), a banger that doubles as a masterclass in flow. Though Joyner has also proved adept at the more conceptual tracks, he's more than capable of flexing his prowess with the best of them -- and for those that forgot, consider "Zim Zimma" to be a reminder.

"If it wasn't for this rap shit, I'd be movin' kilos, front the pack from my connect then cop a few casinos," he spits. "Used to fake it 'til I made it just to boost my ego / Stashin' money in my shirt, they thought I grew some chichos." As the track reaches its climax, Joyner takes a moment to channel Eminem's "Godzilla" energy, whipping up his pace in a brief but verbally dexterous section; while perhaps not quite as rapid-fire as his predecessor, it's clear that Joyner's chopping ability is top tier. Check it out for yourself now, and be sure to show some love to the lyricist in the comments in you're feeling his Evolution.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

If it wasn't for this rap shit, I'd be movin' kilos
Front the pack from my connect then cop a few casinos
Used to fake it 'til I made it just to boost my ego
Stashin' money in my shirt, they thought I grew some chichos

Joyner Lucas evolution
