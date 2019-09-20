A trend appears to be growing before our very eyes. In the last couple of weeks, we have written several articles about celebrities who have released their personal phone numbers to their fans. Years ago, there was no way to get in contact with your favorite artist. When social media gained in popularity, places like Twitter became the go-to if you wanted to get noticed by your idol. Now, even that's a little sketchy. Chances are your direct message will never get opened and even if it does, you likely won't ever get a reply. In order to open up their lives to their biggest supporters, rappers have been sharing their phone numbers with their fans and Joyner Lucas became the latest star to do so.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In a matter of months, everybody from Tyga, Tinashe, Juice WRLD, and more have leaked their own contact information online. Of course, these stars likely all have several phones. Somebody like T-Raw probably owns a series of mobile devices: a couple for business, one for personal use, and maybe one for the fans. Who knows? Joyner Lucas joined that gang by telling everyone to shoot him a text and he'll do his best to respond.

"I got 2 phones," revealed the Massachusetts-bred emcee, taking after Kevin Gates. "Fans hit me up and let's stay connected."

His followers appear to be excited about the post, which was uploaded to Instagram. Many are crossing their fingers that he responds to them but so far, not many have gotten through. "Your phone off," wrote one fan. "That shit didn’t work," said another. Give it a try and let us know if you get a reply!