Despite having come up during a particularly busy era, Joyner Lucas has worked wonders in separating himself from the pack. Ahead of the curve in matters of flow and business, the Tully co-owner has been steadily establishing himself as a man of the people. Not only has his music taken important steps in bridging societal gaps, but he's also taken to putting his money where his mouth is. Case in point, his latest bout of generosity, which he took to Instagram to declare.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

"Today I seen a single mother in the grocery store trying to buy some food but didn’t have enough. She almost had to put the food back until I stepped in. I took care of it," he opens, in a lengthy caption. "Fortunately I have been blessed and fortunate enough to help others. This prompted me to want to do something special this month specifically for single mothers. I know there’s a lot of you who struggle trying to do it on your own. A lot of fathers are absent and don’t help."

As of now, Joyner will be donating $500 a day to single mothers struggling to buy food. "Drop your cash app name below and dm me your story or tag someone who may need help," he continues. I will choose at random and screenshot the payment to show you I’m a man of my word. I love yal so much and want to help." Should you know of any single mothers who could use a helping hand, consider directing them to Joyner's page - much respect to the ADHD rapper for holding it down yet again.