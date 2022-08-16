Joyner Lucas wants fans of his who are also musicians to submit their best songs through the Tully App for a chance to perform on his ADHD Tour. Lucas announced the initiative on his social media pages, Monday, revealing that one artist will be invited to take the stage in each of the 18 cities where he'll be performing.

"I’m choosing 1 upcoming artist in every city on this #adhdtour and bringing them out on stage with me to perform they hottest record," he wrote on Twitter. "That’s a total of 18 artists If that’s you then you know what to do…. il be listening. Ready, set, go!!"



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

He also directed fans to his Tully App, which he co-founded, where they can submit their own tracks.

Lucas co-founded the music technology platform in 2015, alongside his manager, Dhruv Joshi. Speaking with HipHopDX in 2020, he explained that he wanted artists to have greater control over their work.

“Artists need to have control over their work,” Lucas said at the time. “We sweat and bleed for this stuff, and it means everything to us. I built Tully to make it possible for me to have that control, know where all my stuff is and never have to rely on anyone to tell what’s mine and who owns what or how.”

The ADHD Tour is scheduled to run from September 16th in Minneapolis, MN, through Joyner Fest 2022 on November 12th in Worcester, MA.

Check out Lucas' announcement below.