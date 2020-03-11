Joyner Lucas Hits The "Lotto" On His Latest "ADHD" Offering

Joyner Lucas' fans have been patiently waiting for the arrival of his new album, ADHD. Since the release of 2017's 508-507-2209, he's received acclaim and co-signs from some of the biggest rappers in the game (Eminem, Big Sean, etc.) and has a joint project with Chris Brown that's supposedly in the works.

Ahead of the release of his latest project, Joyner Lucas is back with a brand new banger titled, "Lotto." Accompanied by brand new visual, Lucas is back on his BS as he flexes his fame and respect as he showcases his lyrical prowess. Sprinkling the verse with bits of Spanish, Joyner Lucas' new single celebrates his success and expresses his disdain for the opposition.

Joyner Lucas' new single follows February's "Revenge." ADHD is due out on March 27th.

Quotable Lyrics

I got the gun lock, loaded, I'm ignant

So I keep one eye open like Slick Rick

I got the drip game, n***a I'm the big mane

Switch lanes on 'em, hit the mid-range

