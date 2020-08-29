mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joyner Lucas Grabs Hold Of Jack Harlow's Hit On "What's Poppin Remix (What's Gucci)"

Erika Marie
August 28, 2020 22:09
264 Views
110
3
Joyner LucasJoyner Lucas
Joyner Lucas

What's Poppin Remix (What's Gucci)
Joyner Lucas

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The rapper continues to prepare for the release of "Evolution" and delivers his remix as fans await his next project.


Artists just can't help but be drawn to Jack Harlow's "What's Poppin'." The single became a viral sensation, especially when TikTok users featured a clip of the song for their social media flexes. Then, Harlow returned with the official remix to the track, a new version stacked with heavy-hitters including Lil Wayne, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez. Even Justin Bieber showed off his rapping skills to the "What's Poppin'" beat, and now it's Joyner Lucas's turn as the applauded emcee shared "What's Poppin Remix (What's Gucci)" on Friday (August 28).

It's undeniable that Joyner Lucas is a formidable force lyrically, and he blazes through "What's Poppin Remix (What's Gucci)" effortlessly. This is a Lucas offering that you don't want to miss, so give this one a few spins and make sure to check back with us for more news on his September release, an EP titled Evolution.

Quotable Lyrics

You do not know me, no, we ain't related
And we ain't got mutual friends that I might know
I don't wanna be acquainted regardless
Every b*tch I ever been with told me I'm heartless
I don’t trust a single motherf*cker, I'm cautious
I can never win, they want me up in a coffin
Way before I started winnin', had a couple of losses 

Joyner Lucas
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  11  0
  3
  264
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Joyner Lucas Jack Harlow
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Joyner Lucas Grabs Hold Of Jack Harlow's Hit On "What's Poppin Remix (What's Gucci)"
110
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject