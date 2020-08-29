Joyner Lucas Grabs Hold Of Jack Harlow's Hit On "What's Poppin Remix (What's Gucci)"

Artists just can't help but be drawn to Jack Harlow's "What's Poppin'." The single became a viral sensation, especially when TikTok users featured a clip of the song for their social media flexes. Then, Harlow returned with the official remix to the track, a new version stacked with heavy-hitters including Lil Wayne, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez. Even Justin Bieber showed off his rapping skills to the "What's Poppin'" beat, and now it's Joyner Lucas's turn as the applauded emcee shared "What's Poppin Remix (What's Gucci)" on Friday (August 28).

It's undeniable that Joyner Lucas is a formidable force lyrically, and he blazes through "What's Poppin Remix (What's Gucci)" effortlessly. This is a Lucas offering that you don't want to miss, so give this one a few spins and make sure to check back with us for more news on his September release, an EP titled Evolution.

Quotable Lyrics

You do not know me, no, we ain't related

And we ain't got mutual friends that I might know

I don't wanna be acquainted regardless

Every b*tch I ever been with told me I'm heartless

I don’t trust a single motherf*cker, I'm cautious

I can never win, they want me up in a coffin

Way before I started winnin', had a couple of losses