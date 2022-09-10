Joyner Lucas Freestyles Backwards Over Notorious B.I.G. & Nas Beats On "Backwords Part 2"

Joyner Lucas gets a lot of attention for his skills as an emcee, and on a recent visit to Hot 97, the Worcester, Massachusetts rapper proved why he is deserving of the hype.

On Funk Flex's show, Lucas was challenged by the host to do another version of his 2015 song "Backwords," in which he rapped his bars in forward and reverse. Lucas looked a little hesitant at first, but once the instrumental for "Nas Is Like" started playing, the "Your Heart" rapper dove into some fresh bars.

Funk Flex was clearly impressed by Lucas as he pulled off repeating his "Backwords" feat. He then requested Lucas do it again, this time over the beat for "Realest N***as," the 2003 collab between 50 Cent and Notorious B.I.G.. Lucas laughed, but proceeded to grant Flex's request.

Check out Lucas's performance below, and let us know if you're as impressed as Flex in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Tell your favorite rappers I’m home, and back for supper

The day you beat me is the day Chilli get back with Usher

You spent your whole life tryin’ to ball, but had no jumper

I can pass and dunk it, I’m Dr. J when I’m at the Rucker

