Joyner Lucas Drops Off Cinematic Saga "Revenge Intro/ADHD"

Joyner Lucas continues to build his album piece by piece.

It's honestly unclear as to what's actually happening with Joyner Lucas' ADHD album, if it even exists at all. Over the past year or so, we've seen the lyricist delivering a variety of singles, spawning theories of a "deconstructed" release of sorts. While we're left speculating, Joyner continues to expand on his narrative, using the visual medium to bring additional life to his latest single. In a clip directed by both himself and Ben Proulx via Projext 2 Studios, Joyner's "Revenge Intro/ADHD" video is striking to behold.

Featuring impressive use of color and editing transitions, Joyner's emotional single swaps from location to location, from the library to the basketball court to the hospital. The one constant, however, is the frequent medication he's faced with at every turn; we've already seen Joyner decry the hip-hop's emphasis on drug abuse, and in light of his recent Juice WRLD centric tweet, it's clear he only intends on doubling down. Check out the clip now, and sound off below - are you still here for Joyner's new album?