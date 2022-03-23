Worcester, Massachusetts-based rapper Joyner Lucas is not happy about the Lollapalooza lineup reveal, despite being booked for the festival. The 33-year-old hip-hop artist called out the festival's organizers for placing his name in tiny letters on the lineup, claiming that less popular artists got higher billing than him and dissing Machine Gun Kelly, who is one of Lolla's headliners this year.

Letting his frustrations out on Twitter, Joyner said, "These festivals is gon stop playing with me like I ain’t that n***a. Putting my name next to the names of a bunch of random n***az that nobody heard of and offering me a weak ass [bag]. Then I say no to the offer and these hoe ass n***az put me on the flier anyways. @lollapalooza."



Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

He continued, "N***az is on gon start putting respek on my name. For years I been getting these weak ass offers like I’m some lil n***a. Then n***az who ain’t even on my level or doing my numbers is getting put in BIG LETTERS while they write my sh*t hella small on the flier! How sway?!! I’m the biggest independent artist period with the exception of my n***a tech [N9ne]. And I got the numbers & the fans & the [bag] to back that statement up. How is it that these festivals keep tryna bunch my name up with a bunch of n***az who ain’t on my level?. N***a I’m JOYNER LUCAS."

He went on to direct his attention to the festival's organizers, saying, "All I know is @lollapalooza better take my f*kin name off that flier. I ain’t agree to that lineup and I don’t want that weak ass [bag] n***az tried to give me. Next thing I kno the flier goes out and they gon put my name in some tiny ass letter like i ain’t me. F*ck outta here! Bro hit me up today asking me what time is my set at @lollapalooza. I said huh? went and looked at the flier and had to find a microscope to find my name. Disrespectful. They said i had to get my numbers up to be respected. So I went top 10 billboard independently. Still this."

Joyner went on to diss Machine Gun Kelly, who is one of this year's headliners at the festival, saying, "Then you got this goofy ass n***a headlining? Smh how sway?"

Fans warned him to be careful with MGK, considering his previous rap beef with Eminem, but Joyner isn't afraid, answering, "Someone said 'don’t bring out the rap devil'… maaaaannnn listen. Lol What my brother Marshall did to this n***a @machinegunkelly is light compared to what’s waiting if he wanna walk down that street wit me. Ain’t nobody worried bout a n***a who paints his nails. foh."



Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly and Lollapalooza have not addressed Joyner's tweets.

