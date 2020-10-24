mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joyner Lucas Displays His Lyrical Prowess On "The Problem"

Alexander Cole
October 24, 2020 08:54
990 Views
74
2
Image via Joyner LucasImage via Joyner Lucas
Image via Joyner Lucas

The Problem
Joyner Lucas

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
56% (9)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Joyner Lucas' new project "Evolution" is filled with dope bars.


By now, fans should be well aware of Joyner Lucas and his abilities on the mic. While some hip-hop fans haven't bought in yet, Lucas has proven himself to have an extremely large fanbase that is always looking forward to his next move. On Friday, Lucas blessed those fans with his new project Evolution which is full of bangers and tracks with enough lyrical content to last you a while. Among these tracks is "The Problem," which acts as a standout cut.

With "The Problem," we get an uplifting beat that makes Joyner sound triumphant. In this track, he raps about some of his struggles but also highlights his victories, leading to a track that displays the growth of an artist who is still figuring things out.

Give the track a listen, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Just hopin' that one day this shit'll be fine
But what if it isn't? Or what if I'm wrong?
What am I missin'? Where do I belong?
She got a vision and I never listen
I think I been lookin' for somethin' that never existed
I'm dealin' with scars that never be fixin'

Joyner Lucas
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  7  4
  2
  990
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Joyner Lucas The Problem evolution new music new song
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Joyner Lucas Displays His Lyrical Prowess On "The Problem"
74
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject