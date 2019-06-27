Joyner Lucas Delivers Hot Single "Broke And Stupid"

Fans are still awaiting Joyner Lucas's forthcoming project ADHD, but in the meantime, the rapper has been dropping off some heat. He previously released the song "ISIS" with Logic, and before that his highly controversial track "Devil's Work" got the attention of conservative commentator Tomi Lahren. He rapped about her on the song saying, "I pray you give us back the real ones and try again / Or maybe take them n*ggas that deserve to die instead / Tomi Lahren run her mouth and then she get defensive / Laura Ingraham laughin' at death and disrespectin' / I really feel like you should teach them stupid hoes a lesson / Either that or give us back somebody who deserve the blessings."

Lahren would later call Lucas lyrics "truly disgusting," but that hasn't stopped him from freely expressing himself lyrically. On "Broke and Stupid," Lucas drops a few famous names while spitting rhymes over a production that will have hip hop heads reminiscing about old school tracks. Lucas is an artist that has progressively gotten better and more impressive, so we can't wait to hear his full project once it hits the streets. Let us know what you think of "Broke and Stupid" and if you dig it, drop your favorite lyrics.

Quotable Lyrics

They told me to be patient but I need to flex (Woo)

I'm so famous, I could finally hit JAY-Z to rec (Yeah)

I might hit up Drake, and tell him to send me the jet

I might drink Cîroc with Puff, if he send me a check (Word)