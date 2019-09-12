Joyner Lucas Delivers Another Album Chapter With "ADHD"

Joyner Lucas has opted to become the man who defied traditional album release conventions. At first, his plan to drp[ his upcoming ADHD album in a fragmented fashion seemed closer to smoke and mirrors. And yet here he stands, layering another proverbial brick to his home. By God, the madman might actually do it. Today, the title track has arrived, joining the likes of "Isis,” “10 Bands,” and "Broke And Stupid." At this rate, we might not even receive a tracklist, with Lucas instead imploring us to "choose our own adventure."

Unlike the previous drops, "ADHD" is much more melodic, with Lucas taking to a melancholic instrumental; in terms of musicality, this might be his most well-crafted release thus far. With a strong blend of impressive flow and confidently sung, emo-tinged reflections, "ADHD" packs the power befitting of a title track. We can only hope Joyner decides to continue the onslaught of new music, as his studio debut is shaping up to leave a lasting impression. What do you think of this one?