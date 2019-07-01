Even though Joyner Lucas will likely be releasing his new album in the coming months, he has picked another artist for the top album of the entire year. We've still got a long time before 2019 comes to a close but the Worcester, Massachusetts rapper is convinced that one man will be sitting on the throne come next year. Following up with the same strategy as his last body of work, Chris Brown dropped Indigo last week to much fanfare. His diehard crowd of supporters is hyping up the project (I'm looking at you, Deathstroke!) and so far, casual listeners have agreed. With just over thirty songs attached to the tracklisting, there's a lot to go through but Indigo is an early AOTY candidate for Joyner Lucas.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The rapper took to social media to promote the album, telling everyone to check out the single with himself and Lil Wayne. He even went on to make a pretty bold comparison that some would absolutely agree with (again, I'm looking at you Deathstroke.) "Big congratulations to Michael jackson jr aka my brother @chrisbrownofficial for dropping the hottest album of 2019," wrote Joyner on his socials, comparing him to the King of Pop. Breezy is a multi-threat, proving that he can sing, rap, dance, paint, design, direct, and basically do everything. Some would argue that he's the closest thing to Michael Jackson we've seen since the legend passed.

"Thank u for making me apart of it. Our joint with @liltunechi gon set the strip clubs on fire 🔥. On god," continued Lucas. Do you think Indigo will still be considered one of the hottest albums at the end of the year?

