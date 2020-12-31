The back and forth between Royce Da 5'9" and Benzino right before the turn of the new year wasn't on our 2020 Bingo Card, yet, here we are. Benzino has reignited his longstanding beef with Eminem by delivering a few more scathing remarks about the Detroit emcee, and Em's good friend Royce has stepped in to shut Benzino down. What resulted was the Love & Hip Hop star challenging Royce Da 5'9" to a Verzuz battle, causing Royce to issue a blistering response.

There were several celebrities and influencers who shared their opinions about Benzino's Verzuz request in a post on Royce's Instagram Page. Rihanna commented a facepalm emoji, Smoke DZA shared multiple crying emojis, and Van Lathan told Benzino to "know your limits." It seems that Royce wasn't the only artist that Benzino wanted Verzuz smoke with, because Joyner Lucas chimed in that the reality star hit him up, as well.

"Man dis clown tried to inbox me a few months ago tryna VERZUS battle me too," Lucas wrote along with a crying emoji. "Idk what nursing home he escaped from but they needa find him and bring him back ASAP." It doesn't look like Benzino is matching up with the artists he apparently wants.

Check out a few reactions below