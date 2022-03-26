Joyner Lucas has apologized to Machine Gun Kelly after dissing him in a lengthy Twitter rant, earlier this week. Lucas had been upset about his placement on the Lollapalooza lineup card, but says MGK simply was "caught in the cross fire."

"As far as the @machinegunkelly shit Goes,, homie ain’t have nothing to do with my rant. Jus got caught in the cross fire of one of my bitter moments. Def sum sucka shit to come at him for nothin. I own that & I apologize. Real n***a shit. I ain’t perfect. Im growing everyday."



Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Lucas had labeled Kelly "goofy," in his since-deleted tweets.

"I cant deny that sometimes i come off like a jealous asshole But that aint the case," Lucas continued in another tweet. "Im a fan of these n****z. I think I been the underdog for so long, shit made me feel like I deserve certain shit. But who tf am I to determine what i deserve? Sometimes I gotta check myself.

"Lot of artists or people in general are afraid of checking themselves. I check myself all the time. I cant throw a Tantrum and shoot at n****z for nothin. @machinegunkelly did absolutely nothin to me to deserve that lame tweet. If u readin this, I apologize dog. real n***a shit."

Lollapalooza is scheduled for July 28 through July 31.

Check out Lucas' tweets below.