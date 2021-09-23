Joyner Lucas has had a hell of a week.

After putting Karen Civil on blast for allegedly stealing $60K from him (he made similar claims back in 2016) Lucas started a chain reaction which included both Meek Mill and Cam'ron sending shots at Civil, a couple of scathing responses from Civil and a DJ Akademiks report that Civil had covered up a video of Meek putting his hands on a woman.

Lucas seemed to pull back from the situation entirely, posting an old conversation he had with late legend DMX on Twitter. Following the video of the conversation up with a series of tweets revealing the music industry's shady practices, Lucas took to Intsagram late last night to post something far more positive -- single artwork for a new record with J. Cole titled "Your Heart."

With fellow rapper Joey Badass joking in the comments that Cole made Joyner tuck his chains for the flick he posted, Lucas captioned the post "Tonight.," with the eyes-emoji, insinuating the track will hit streaming platforms at midnight.

This will be J. Cole's second release of the week, having released "Heaven's EP," a spin on Drake's "Pipe Down," on Tuesday night. The Fayetteville rapper, coming off stirring up the Twitter critics by rapping that he is top-three in the rap game, but in third place behind Drake and Kendrick Lamar, worked out with the Orlando Magic yesterday and recently announced that social media comedian, Druski, will be hosting his upcoming Off-Season Tour.

After hearing "Heaven's EP," and Charlamagne Tha God's statements that The Off-Season is better than Drake's Certified Lover Boy and Kanye West's Donda, it's clear that Cole is all-the-way in his rap bag. And Joyner Lucas has made it very clear he has a lot on his mind, too. Their new single is reportedly titled "Your Heart" but if we know anything about Lucas and J. Cole, it's that they are sure to bring bars to any collaborative record.

