After dropping two separate albums in 2020, Joyner Lucas apparently decided he would focus on collaborative efforts this year instead. This year alone, he has linked with Lil Baby, J. Cole, Lil TjayTy Dolla $ign and others.

Now, Joyner is on to his next collaboration, tapping Lil Durk to feature in his new song "Rambo." The song will release this Friday (Dec. 3), as the cover shows cartoon versions of Lucas and Durk in army gear.

Joyner kicked off his 2021 on April 30 with his Lil Baby collab "Ramen & OJ," which added another stellar verse from Baby to add to the narrative that he particularly excels as a feature artist. With Lucas on the hook, "Ramen & OJ" was able to peak at No. 67 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Next, he continued his new school ways, by linking with Lil Tjay to make "Dreams Unfold" in August, as the duo put on an intriguing melodic performance, establishing pleasantly surprising chemistry.

On Sept. 24, Joyner linked with J. Cole for a storytelling clinic on "Your Heart." Discussing a complicated romance, Lucas gives a more naive perspective on the relationship, as Cole's verse on the backend of the song provides a wiser outlook on love.

In October, Joyner released two singles, one being "Late to the Party" with Ty Dolla $ign and the other being a solo effort in "Duck Duck Goose." Although he refrained from dropping any music in November, it seems that he began to heat up in the fall.

As winter commences and December begins, Joyner now looks to add another collaboration to his 2021 campaign, dropping "Rambo" with Chicago's Durkio this Friday.