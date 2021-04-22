Last month, Joyner Lucas got into a bit of a spat with Lil Nas X following the release of the "Old Town Road" artist's music video for "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" as well his infamous "Satan" shoes. Prior to that exchange of words, however, Joyner Lucas had been relatively quiet since the release of his full-length effort Evolution last fall, but now, it appears that the "Revenge" artist is ready to step back into the spotlight once more.

After completely wiping his Instagram account, Joyner shared a post that's sure to get his fans excited. With one picture, the ADHD artist revealed that his first single of 2021 is on the way, and it will feature the beloved QC rapper Lil Baby.

With the announcement that he has a record with Lil Baby being more than enough to get fans hyped for his first single since last fall's Evolution, Joyner Lucas opted to keep the caption to his huge reveal as simple as possible by merely writing, "4/30/21 @lilbaby."

Over the past several weeks, fans have been on the lookout for Lil Baby and Lil Durk's highly anticipated collaboration, but even though Joyner Lucas' single announcement is unexpected, listeners will probably flock to it nevertheless. Lil Baby is simply one of the hottest commodities in rap at the moment, and if Hip-Hop legends like Rakim are keeping an eye on the Atlanta emcee, then it makes sense that Joyner Lucas made sure that he secured a collaboration with the My Turn rapper.

With roughly a week to go before "Ramen & OJ" drops, fans will have to patiently wait to hear the two artist's forthcoming single. Are you excited to hear what Joyner Lucas and Lil Baby have been cooking up?

