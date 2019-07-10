The Timbaland renaissance is poised to continue. Not long after blessing Tee Grizzley with some serious heat, the legendary Timbo has set his sights on another emerging talent, Joyner Lucas. Not only that, but Lucas has been on a tear of late, coming off the release of his soulful "Broke And Stupid." Now, Lucas appears to be delivering yet another single from his upcoming ADHD project, joining the aforementioned cut, the Logic-assisted "ISIS," and the titular track. This time, he's brought Timbaland into the fold, and given everything he laced for Tee Grizzley, this one could be Joyner's hardest drop yet.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"Ever wondered what I would sound like over a @ Timbaland beat?" writes Lucas, via Twitter. “10 BANDS” Music video dropping tomorrow." Clearly, Lucas' grind is unrelenting, with all signs pointing to an imminent release of ADHD. And to think, he's still sitting on an Eminem collaboration; perhaps this project is exactly what the doctor ordered, and will serve to skyrocket Lucas into a new stratosphere of success.

Are you excited to see one of the game's emerging lyricists link up with one of the game's tried and true veterans? Keep an eye out for "10 Bands," dropping tomorrow.