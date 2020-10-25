mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joyner Lucas & Rick Ross Reflect On Their Success In New Song "Legend"

Alexander Cole
October 25, 2020 09:13
Image via Joyner Lucas

Joyner Lucas and Rick Ross came through with a piano ballad.


Joyner Lucas dropped his brand new project called Evolution on Friday and as the name suggests, we are made privy to the progress of an artist who has continued to increase his fanbase with each new release. While Lucas started out as an artist who was mostly known for story-driven music videos, Lucas has morphed into a fully realized artist, which has been proven with his latest drops. In his song "Legend" with Rick Ross, Joyner reflects on this success alongside one of hip-hop's most well-respected names.

Immediately upon playing the song, we are met with piano ballad vibes as Joyner offers a spoken word intro about his own rags to riches story. He then displays his usual lyricism while Rick Ross joins the song to give his signature touch.

Stream the song below, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

And lately, I've been tryna hold my blessings
You talk to God, but you don't know the message
Those are lessons (Yeah)
Walkin' in circles without no direction
No exceptions (Woah)

