Joyner Lucas & Rick Ross Reflect On Their Success In New Song "Legend"

Joyner Lucas dropped his brand new project called Evolution on Friday and as the name suggests, we are made privy to the progress of an artist who has continued to increase his fanbase with each new release. While Lucas started out as an artist who was mostly known for story-driven music videos, Lucas has morphed into a fully realized artist, which has been proven with his latest drops. In his song "Legend" with Rick Ross, Joyner reflects on this success alongside one of hip-hop's most well-respected names.

Immediately upon playing the song, we are met with piano ballad vibes as Joyner offers a spoken word intro about his own rags to riches story. He then displays his usual lyricism while Rick Ross joins the song to give his signature touch.

Stream the song below, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

And lately, I've been tryna hold my blessings

You talk to God, but you don't know the message

Those are lessons (Yeah)

Walkin' in circles without no direction

No exceptions (Woah)