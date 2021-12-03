Joyner Lucas & Lil Durk Link Up On On “Rambo”

2021 has seen a lot of impressive Joyner Lucas releases, from “Dreams Unfold” with Lil Tjay and “Your Heart” with J. Cole to “Late to the Party” with Ty Dolla $ign and his solo track, “Duck Duck Goose.” On his latest drop off, the 33-year-old teamed up with Chicago’s very own Lil Durk.

The song is called “Rambo,” and sees the two hitmakers trade verses about packing fully loaded weapons like Rambo, getting high with girls, and adapting to a life of luxury after having spent years trying to make it in the streets.

Lucas announced the new song ahead of it’s midnight release, gearing his fans and followers up for the fire he was gearing up to drop. Now that “Rambo” has arrived, many seem pleased by what the Massachusetts native and Lil Durk have cooked up for them.

Check out the new track below and drop your favourite line in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Wishin' infatuation

She say she wanna know how I fuck, bitch, use your imagination

Nigga, my crib so big, I need me a navigation (Ayy)

I got bullets and clips and they ain't got no name

I let go on the bitch, had to run in that shit

Be like, "Hold up, lil' bitch, where you goin'?" (Bah, bah-bah, bah, bah-bah)