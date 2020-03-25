Despite his jokes that the global pandemic would push back the release of his new album for several more years, everything is set for Joyner Lucas to release ADHD this week. After seemingly pushing back the body of work's release date a handful of times, the Massachusetts-bred emcee is finally ready to unleash it upon us, showing off the shiny new tracklist on Instagram.

Considering how many set-backs Joyner has faced, we can imagine this tracklist has been reimagined countless times in the last couple of years. The rapper took to social media to reveal the eighteen songs he would be placing on ADHD, which include some pretty exciting features.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

There are a number of tracks, like "ISIS" with Logic and "10 Bands," that we have already heard through one-off single drops. However, a good chunk of the project contains unreleased heat. Chris Brown, Young Thug, and others are all featured guests.

Interestingly enough, the tracklist does not appear to have been passed by Joyner Lucas' spell-checker because, even though Fabolous has been spelling his name on songs for the last decade, JL still managed to get the "U" in there. Oh well... you can't win them all, I guess.

ADHD will be out on March 27. Are you looking forward to hearing it?