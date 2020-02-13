We've been waiting for Joyner Lucas to release ADHD, his official debut studio album, since it was initially announced in October 2018 and finally, a release date has been given to the long-awaited project. After joking that fans would need to wait another five years to finally hear the body of work in completion, the Massachusetts-bred emcee revealed that ADHD would actually be unveiled in the first quarter of this year. Now, we know the final release date.

Telling Zane Lowe of Beats 1 fame that ADHD would arrive before the end of March, Joyner Lucas couldn't cut it any closer because his brand new release date was just announced and it looks like we can expect the album to finally drop on March 27. The major announcement was made on social media with the rapper asking fans if they were ready to wait another month to receive the body of work.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Since it was originally announced, Joyner Lucas has released several singles that were initially scheduled to appear on ADHD. It is currently unclear whether previously-dropped singles like "I Love," "10 Bands," "ISIS" with Logic," and "Broke and Stupid" will be included in the final tracklisting. We will likely need to wait a little longer to find that out.

Are you looking forward to finally receiving the debut studio album from Joyner Lucas?