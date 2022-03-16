Joyce Wrice Gets In Her Bag On Kaytranada-Produced "Iced Tea"

One year after the release of her debut album, Overgrown, and Joyce Wrice is preparing to enter a new space in her career with the release of "Iced Tea." The Kaytranada-produced single is a glimmering dancefloor-friendly record of empowerment. Joyce and Kaytranada extend their collaborative streak together, following their efforts together on Overgrown.

"It’s been exactly a year since the release of my debut album ‘Overgrown’ and I couldn’t be more excited to share with the world another collaboration with KAYTRANADA! ‘Iced Tea’ is a fun dance record where I’m stepping into my divine feminine with the hopes to empower women to be free and stand their ground," Joyce said in a statement of the record.

The new single arrives ahead of her opening slot on Lucky Daye's tour which kicks off on March 18th.

Quotable Lyrics

Feel good when you're living like me

Can't fuck with a woman like me

Lemon slice in your sugar iced tea

Feels good when you're living carefree

