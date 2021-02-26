Joyce Wrice Enlists Freddie Gibbs For "On One”

Rising melodist Joyce Wrice has been making moves of late, and now she has officially connected with Grammy-nominated Freddie Gibbs on her new single "On One." Immediately kicking off with an infectious bounce, Wrice's vocals shine as she reflects on a relationship, her confidence and swagger certainly evident. It certainly bodes well for her imminent album Overgrown (March 19th), which features additional guest appearances from Westside Gunn, Lucky Daye, KAYTRANADA, and more.

While not quite the expected sound from Gangsta Gibbs, it's a testament to his versatility to see him tackling a good-old-fashioned "thug luv" duet. That's not to say his sharp bars are dulled in the slightest. "Your last n***a hit ya and quit ya now you can't find homes, had your mind blown, n***a diamonds ashy like rhinestones," he raps, gliding over the bassline and guitar. "Fuck the runway, I'm running hoes, fashion week / French bitch from Ivory Coast, pussy magnifique."

Check out the new collaboration from Joyce Wrice and Freddie Gibbs now, and sound off if you'll be putting the singer on your radar moving forward.

