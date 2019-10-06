mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joy Crookes & Jafaris Put On For The Emerald Isle On "Early"

Milca P.
October 06, 2019 05:35
Joy Crookes shares her latest.


As the internet expands and the world gets smaller, the current surge happening in Ireland is starting to slowly creep to the forefront. Where British counterparts are finding much global success for their strides in hip-hop, natives of the Emerald Isle are diligently making way for their own wave.,

In her latest track "Early," South London-bred songstress Joy Crookes reaches back to her own Irish roots and links with Dublin's Jafaris for the assist. The track is one of the more hip-hop-leaning outputs of Crookes' catalog and turns out to be an effortless and easy addition to this week's playlists.

“Everything has been totally natural between us and he’s a good friend of mine now. He is also super talented," Crookes says of the collab. "I really love his work and what he does.”

Quotable Lyrics

I think it’s safe to say
I don’t see any other way, baby
I put a lot in a safe
That you unlocked for me back when
I was young, dumb, affectless

