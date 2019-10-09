Four days after Joshua Brown was shot and killed at an apartment complex, Dallas police have shared that they've arrested two people in connection to the murder. Brown was a neighbor to Botham Jean, the 26-year-old man who was murdered by former Dallas cop Amber Guyger. The 28-year-old was also a key witness for the prosecution against Guyger, and when his death came just days after the trial ended, many believed that his murder was related to his testimony.

However, the Dallas Police Department has shared that Brown's death was the result of a drug deal that went terribly wrong. According to a report by CBS News, the department's Assistant Chief Avery Moore shared that two of their three suspects, 20-year-old Jacquerious Mitchell and 32-year-old Michael Diaz Mitchell, were in custody. An alleged accomplice, 22-year-old Thaddeous Charles Green, is still at large.

Jacquerious gave his story to police and said Thaddeous reached out to Brown to purchase drugs. When they met up, their conversation became heated and soon things became physical. During the fight, Brown reportedly shot Jacquerious before Thaddeous shot Brown. Jacquerious said he was taken to the hospital before the other two men made their escape. After searching Brown's apartment, investigators claimed that they found nearly 150 grams of THC cartridges, 12 pounds of marijuana, and thousands of dollars in cash. Read more from the Dallas Police Department below, including their assertion that Brown's death has nothing to do with the Botham Jean case.