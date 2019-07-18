Josh Norman caught quite a bit of flack last week after he was caught on video in Pamplona jumping over bulls. The clips which focused on Norman ended up going viral and showed him executing some serious hops that will have Washington Redskins fans salivating. While his skills are impressive, it's quite concerning when you see your star cornerback at risk of getting gored just weeks before training camp. Many felt as though he was disrespecting his team and putting himself in a position to be injured.

Today, Norman appeared on the Rich Eisen show where he talked about his experience with the bulls and the fallout from it all. As Norman explained, he wants to live life the fullest and not have to worry about anything else.

"For me, though, it’s literally like, would you rather live and die ... or would you rather die and never lived?" Norman said. "You go out there to run out there with the bulls, you're gonna get the horns if you're not athletic enough to move out the way."

As for the Redskins, Norman says the team is well aware of his personality and weren't upset about the video. Norman says as long as he doesn't put himself in jeopardy, they're fine with whatever he does.