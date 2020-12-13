Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who missed last week with an ankle injury, was questionable prior to the team's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday and trolled fantasy football owners by saying he would be sitting out just prior to kickoff.

Chris Unger / Getty Images

"Sorry guys I'm not playing today," Jacobs wrote on his Instagram story.

He added: "A lot of hot fantasy owners," with a middle finger emoji.

ESPN's Adam Schefter clarified on Twitter that it appeared that Jacobs would be suiting up and was on the field for warmups: "Raiders’ RB Josh Jacobs appears to have been joking with the fantasy community and is now going through pre-game warmups."

By kickoff, it was confirmed that Jacobs would be starting and his Instagram comments were pure trolling.

Losing Jacobs would have been a massive loss to fantasy teams looking to secure a playoff spot as the season winds down. Through the first 13 weeks of the regular season, the Raiders' star running back has tallied 782 yards and nine touchdowns on 206 carries.

The Raiders are currently 7-5 and are in second place in the AFC West behind the 12-1 Kansas City Chiefs. They'll have to finish the season strong to secure a wildcard spot in the playoffs.

