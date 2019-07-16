Josh Jackson has had a tumultuous first couple of seasons in the NBA and this past year, it got even weirder for the former fourth overall pick. While attending the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami back in May, Jackson was arrested after continuously trying to get into a VIP area. Jackson didn't have the proper credentials and he was eventually apprehended. What's bizarre about the situation, is that Jackson tried to run away and was eventually charged with resisting arrest and felony escape.

According to a report from TMZ, Jackson is now in the clear as he agreed to a plea deal which will eventually have his case completely dismissed. In order to fulfill the terms of his deal, he will have to complete a pre-trial diversion program. This means he will most likely have to do some community service or take a self-improvement course which can touch on a wide variety of topics.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago, Jackson was accused of accidentally getting his four-month-old daughter high which could result in him losing custody of his child. He could also be facing some minor jail time if he's convicted.

In addition to his legal troubles, Jackson was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Memphis Grizzlies where he will try to reignite his career.