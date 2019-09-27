Josh Jackson has had himself a strenuous start to his career in the NBA. After being arrested at Rolling Loud and being accused of getting his infant daughter high on drugs, Jackson has earned himself a bit of negative reputation around the league. In the offseason, the Phoenix Suns decided they had enough with Jackson and ended up dealing him to the Memphis Grizzlies. Considering the Grizzlies are a young team that is trying to rebuild, the acquisition made sense.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, it seems like the Grizzlies have other plans for Jackson as they announced he will be starting the season in the G-League. Jackson was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft so this demotion is certainly a sad state of affairs for the young small forward.

Perhaps this decision has to do with all of the off-the-court antics Jackson has found himself in. If Jackson can improve in the G-League and show some promise, he will most likely find his way back to the NBA sooner than later. As for the Grizzlies, they'll be focusing their attention on Ja Morant who could prove to be a dynamic scorer in the league next season.

