Josh Hart has been the subject of a lot of memes over the last couple of years. Of course, he is known as the guy who constantly gets left hanging by all of his teammates. Whether he is on the Los Angeles Lakers or the New Orleans Pelicans, he is constantly being dissed up by his teammates, although at this point, it's become one huge inside joke.

Recently, Hart was streaming video games on Twitch along with Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings. At one point, Hart noted that Fox is the only player keeping Kings fans engaged and that one day he will bring them back to the glory days. That's when Fox noted to Mitchell that Hart has never made the playoffs before which led to a hilarious exchange.

Hart took it all in stride as he claimed the team would be able to get there, next season. With a healthy Zion Williamson, the Pelicans would certainly be a deadly team that could compete on a nightly basis with some of the league's powerhouses. For now, though, Hart will have to continue being subjected to the slander.

In the meantime, you can expect more NBA players to keep streaming on Twitch as they wait for NBA basketball to start back up again.