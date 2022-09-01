Throughout the last few years, Josh Gordon has been through a lot when it comes to his NFL career. On numerous occasions, Gordon has broken the NFL's drug policy, which has led to a whole host of indefinite suspensions and subsequent reinstatements.

This is especially sad given the fact that Gordon was a spectacular NFL talent who could have been a superstar had there been any sense of consistency throughout his career. Now, he is simply a journeyman wide receiver who struggles to remain on rosters. For instance, Gordon played with the Kansas City Chiefs last year but was waived by the team on Tuesday.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Fortunately for Gordon, he has received some good news. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the wide receiver has signed a contract with the Tennesee Titans. For now, Gordon will have to deal with being on the practice squad, but with some hard work and dedication, he could find himself on the 53-man roster by the start of the NFL season, which goes down next Sunday.

Gordon is someone that many fans are rooting for, and you can't help but hope that he ends up finding the success that eluded him in the early stages of his career.

