Josh Gordon has always been heralded as an elite talent at wide receiver. Unfortunately, the star player has been unable to stay on the field due to drug issues. The NFL has always been known for its tough drug-related rules and Gordon has been a prime example of how these rules are consistently enforced. Gordon has been suspended from the NFL on numerous occasions, and it has ultimately hurt the trajectory of his career.

His most recent suspension came in January of this year when he failed another drug test. This forced the Seahawks to release him from the team, and eventually, Gordon went and played in the Fan Controlled Football League. Just a few months ago, Gordon applied for reinstatement, and today, he got his wish.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gordon will be able to come back in time for Week 4 of this season, although there is no guarantee that a team will pick him up by then. Regardless, his agent Zac Hiller is very optimistic about the future.

“We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league. We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays," Hiller told ESPN.

Gordon is still a very talented athlete, so it will be interesting to see if there is a team out there willing to bring him onto the squad. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you those details.