Josh Gordon has had a highly-publicized journey in the NFL. His substance abuse issues have landed him multiple suspensions from the NFL, which, unfortunately, has put his career in limbo. Gordon is certainly an incredible talent and when he's out on the field, he has the potential to make big plays and contribute to wins. For this reason, it's easy to see why the Seattle Seahawks brought him onto the roster last season. However, he was suspended again and his career was in jeopardy for a few months.

Today, however, Gordon got some great news as the Seahawks decided to sign him to a one-year deal. Gordon has applied for reinstatement from the league and while the NFL hasn't made a decision yet, it's looking like he will get to play this year, which is huge for the Seahawks who have been looking to add depth to the wide receiver position.

There are some out there who think Antonio Brown could be a potential signing for the Seahawks, however, with Gordon on the team, it's looking unlikely that he would end up landing there.

Stay tuned for more NFL news as the season begins a week from today.