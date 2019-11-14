Josh Gordon has had to overcome a lot during his NFL career. Ever since starting his career with the Cleveland Browns, Gordon has been with the New England Patriots and now, he is with the Seattle Seahawks. Over the weekend, Gordon got to play his first-ever game with the Seahawks and afterward, he dedicated the team's huge win to his older brother who passed away.

"Can’t put it all into words just yet, but today was one of those harder days to face. I love you big bro. I’m gonna miss you. This win was for you, thank you for being the best older brother any kid could have," Gordon wrote.

Gordon has been open about the fact that his brothers helped him through his drug problems earlier in his career so this latest news must have been very upsetting for him. Gordon continues to make strides in his sobriety and it looks like he has taken many positive steps. His NFL career is better than it ever was before and he is already making an impact with the Seahawks.

We hope Gordon can find peace in this situation and continue to make strides out on the field with his new team.