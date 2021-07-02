Josh Gordon has had his issues with substance abuse over the years and as a result, he has been suspended numerous times from the NFL. After a shaky career in Cleveland, Gordon eventually went to the New England Patriots where, once again, he was suspended by the league. Over the last couple of years, Gordon has tried to find some consistency with the Seattle Seahawks, however, back in January of this year, he failed another drug test and was suspended indefinitely by the league.

Now, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gordon has applied to be reinstated. There is no guarantee the NFL will accept the reinstatement although Gordon seems poised to get his career back on track.

"Josh Gordon officially has submitted his reinstatement letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and hopes to be with a team for training camp, per a league source," Schefter explained. "The NFL has been randomly drug testing Gordon for the past three months and is said to have passed all tests."

Over the past few months, Gordon has participated in the Fan Controlled Football League and he was one of the best players to participate. He still has a ton of talent, and we're sure there is a team out there who would take him.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images