Late last year, Josh Duggar was convicted of the child pornography charges he faced and was ultimately sentenced to 12 years in prison. At the same time, it was revealed that the former reality star will be supervised for 20 years after his sentence is served, and also prohibited from watching any porn.

While his life as a free man after the next dozen years go by certainly won't be a walk in the park, it does sound better than the strict, military-style conditions he'll be expected to uphold during his stay at Seagoville, Texas' Federal Correctional Institution.

Josh Duggar booking photo -- Handout/Getty Images

According to TMZ, the 34-year-old is expected to keep his own cell and the surrounding area squeaky clean, meaning that the bed is properly made by 7:30 AM on weekdays and his daily chores like sweeping, mopping, cleaning the walls, and emptying the trash have all been completed.

Duggar is being housed in a low-security prison, though the rules there still dictate that inmates must stop their loud talking and any card or domino playing by 9:15 PM.

By 11 PM prisoners are expected to have returned to their rooms, and all noise (including TVs) must be silenced before midnight.

Each inmate is said to be given a set of five shirts, five pairs of underwear, one pair of shoes, five pairs of trousers, one belt, and five pair of socks, all of which must remain clean and tagged with his name and registrar number; if they do not comply, prisoners are met with discipline.

To keep himself busy, Duggar is allowed to take a job painting, welding, doing landscape detail, or working in food service.

