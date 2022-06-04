Josh Duggar will remain behind bars for many years still, but once the convicted sex offender finishes up his 12-year-long sentence, the terms of his probation will prohibit the reality star from living life as he did before.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 34-year-old will receive 20 years of supervision upon his release from prison. He's "not to have any unsupervised contact with minors, including his own kids" although if he does want to see his family, he'll be able to so long as his wife, parents, or another adult that's been approved by the U.S. Probation Office is there to oversee.

Handout/Getty Images

Another condition of Duggar's probation is a prohibition of porn of any and all kinds – including adult videos. To ensure that he has minimal access and temptation, the Arkansas native will not be able to use the internet without receiving prior approval from his probation officer.

On top of the extra precautionary measures, the father of seven will also be expected to follow standard supervised release conditions, such as sex therapy and submitting to taking a lie detector test upon request.

The 19 Kids and Counting star was found guilty on one count of receiving and possessing child pornography each, although it's been noted that the possession charge was dropped at his May 25th sentencing.

Though he was only sentenced to 151 months of the 20-year maximum that he faced, Duggar's attorney has vowed to appeal his conviction. Check back in with HNHH later for more news updates.

