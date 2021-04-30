The Duggars were hit with yet another scandal after 33-year-old Josh Duggar was arrested on Thursday (April 29). If you're unfamiliar with the Duggars, they're the uber-religious, Independent Baptist family that starred on TLC's reality series 19 Kids and Counting for seven years. The show was ultimately canceled back in 2015 after it surfaced that Josh Duggar was investigated by authorities when he was a teenager in 2006 for having inappropriate sexual contact with five underage girls. Two of the victims in the case were his sisters Jill and Jessa Duggar. They came forward to confirm the news, and the other victims allegedly include two other sisters and a babysitter, according to The Washington Post.

At the time, Josh publicly apologized for his "wrongdoing" and soon, an avalanche unloaded about the controversial, large family. It was reported that Josh may have been cheating on his wife, Anna, after it was discovered that he had an account on the Ashley Madison website where people look for discreet ways to cheat on their partners. Then came the news about his pornography addiction and in 2019, he was hit was a lawsuit over real estate dealings.



Handout / Getty Images

A federal investigation was reportedly launched in 2019 but little has been shared about the findings. PEOPLE reports that Homeland Security was said to have issued a raid on the disgraced Duggar's residence but he denied the claims. Earlier this week, Anna shared that she and her husband would soon welcome their seventh child but Josh may be behind bars when that happens.

It's unclear what charges Josh is facing because his records don't show that information. What is known is that Duggar was taken into custody by Homeland Security and is being held without bail in Arkansas. It has also been reported that Duggar has been placed "on hold for another department."

