Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his foot during the team's 33-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday. While he didn't exit the game, he was seen in a walking boot while taking questions from reporters after the loss.

"Finished the game on it, so I don't think it's going to be a big deal," Allen said, admitting that "it's pretty sore. It's football."

"There's no way I was going out," he added.



Julio Aguilar / Getty Images

Allen may have sustained the injury during a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter, after which he was seen limping. The severity of the injury is unclear and he plans to undergo further tests on it, Monday.

"Our medical staff checked with him," head coach Sean McDermott said. "There was talk about how he was, what could he do still. He's a warrior and he played his butt off."

Despite the injury, Allen finished the game strong, completing 36-of-54 passes for 308 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He added 109 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Bills' next game is December 19th against the Carolina Panthers. If Allen is unable to play, Mitchell Trubisky will likely start in his place.

[Via]