It looks like fans of the hit series Power are in a for real treat next month when the show returns to finish its insane season 6. As we near closer to the January 5th premiere date, Starz and its actors are picking up the promo and hyping the final 5 episodes.

Actor Joseph Sikora, who plays Tommy on the show, says the last 5 episodes are going to be crazy. On Tuesday, Sikora took to his Instagram to plug his show’s last five episodes. “I only got one question… Who shot GHOST! We’re coming back January 5. The back 5 are going to be crazy,” he captioned the post. But could Ghost still be alive? According to showrunner and creator Courtney Kemp, he could be. “He got shot. I didn’t see him die,” she told TVLine hinting that he could still be alive.

The post comes just hours after Starz announced that they were dropping the official trailer for the last episodes tomorrow, December 13th.

Last week, the social media channel for Power teased its January 5 return, which you can see for yourself (below). Will you be tuning on Jan. 5th to see what happens?