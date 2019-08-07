Stevie J finally got what he asked for in the endless custody battle he and his ex Joseline Hernandez have been going through. The last we posted, Stevie requested an emergency court date after he flew to Miami to see his daughter and Joseline didn't allow it. According to The Blast, a judge sided with Stevie and issued an arrest warrant for Joseline and took little Bonnie Bella Jordan out of her custody and into her father's.

Joseline has responded in court documents and stated how work in California held her back from attending court and Stevie knew that. The Love & Hip Hop star is requesting that the warrant be dropped and her daughter returns to her full custody.

Stevie J is clearly in heaven now that he gets to spend time with his daughter and has been posting images of her on social media. "Woke up next to an angel this morning," he captioned an image on Instagram of Bonnie sleeping next to him.

Stevie J first began his fight for custody after he married Faith Evans and cited a better environment for his daughter to be raised in. He claimed that he feared for her safety but Joseline clapped back and called his case just a “frivolous action to try to take the child from the only home the child has known."