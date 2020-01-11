She's all set for her TV takeover, so Joseline Hernandez sat down with The Breakfast Club to discuss the moves she's been making in the industry. Joseline will be featured in the forthcoming season of WeTV's Marriage Boot Camp Hip Hop Edition, she made an appearance as a guest on Bravo TV's Married to Medicine, she's has made her return to VH1 on Love & Hip Hop Miami, and now stars in her own Zeus network reality series, Joseline's Cabaret.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Joseline recently chatted with The Breakfast Club about her endeavors, sharing that the Joseline's Cabaret cast is full of talented women who are both strippers and prostitutes. After speaking candidly about the racy series, she answered questions about her personal life, specifically her plans on marrying her new beau, producer Ballistic Beats.

The reality star also spoke about being compared to Mona Scott-Young, the producer of Love & Hip Hop. Joseline has had some scathing words for Mona in the past, but now that she's producing a show of her own, she was questioned about whether or not she sees why Mona made the moves she had to make. According to Joseline, she and Mona are completely different people who approach the business from drastically different perspectives.

Watch her full chat with The Breakfast Club below that includes bits about Joseline speaking on what's next for her music career and her co-parenting with ex Stevie J and his wife Faith Evans.