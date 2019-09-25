Joseline Hernandez is no longer a star on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta but it doesn't mean she's done with the reality television business. The 32-year-old mother of one was invited to partake in an episode of Bravo's Married to Medicine by her friend Buffie Purselle who's a personal finance and tax professional and wife of psychiatrist Dr. David Purselle.

In a new clip clip from a recent episode, Joseline quickly becomes someone who isn't afraid to throw some verbal punches since getting into a dispute with OG cast member, Toya Bush-Harris.

"I call it being a mother, I don't think it's a job," Hernandez said to Bush-Harris in their rebuttal on mothering to which Bush-Harris added: "Being a mother is a full-time job."

Joseline went there when she brought up past tax reports, "but, you know, we're gonna keep letting you live it up, not paying your taxes."

Fans of the show have already responded on Twitter with one user writing, "Lmao yooo WHY is Joseline Hernandez on Married 2 Medicine, and taking taxes jabs at that? I am so weak man 😂😂😭😭."

Joseline even commented on the feud herself. "Don’t come for my sister @BuffiePurselle or you will get the business."