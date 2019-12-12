The sun hasn't even set on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood and VH1 has already revealed what's in store for the next season of Love & Hip Hop Miami. The cast of characters has a few new additions while familiar faces like Trick Daddy, Trina, and Amara La Negra return to the scene. In the first teaser trailer released on their website, VH1 hones in focus on Trina who may be going toe-to-toe with a rising female rapper who doesn't want to bow to the Baddest B*tch.

"If you wanna be a rapper that came from Miami and you don't respect Trina, you ain't gon' make it," Trick Daddy says to her in the clip. A Love & Hip Hop veteran is returning to the series that made her famous, just in a different city. Joseline "Puerto Rican Princess" Hernandez has been added to spice things up in the already fiery city after the reality star quit Love & Hip Hop Atlanta back in 2017. Just weeks ago it was reported that she was jumped in Miami, so viewers may catch the incident on the series.

Joseline has recently made an appearance on Bravo TV's Married to Medicine and in October she announced that she had her own Zeus Network show Joseline's Cabaret. “No more Stevie J. I’m doing my own thing," she told Zeus about her new life. "A lot of b*tches came through and tried to take my spot, but you can never take the Puerto Rican Princess’ crown. The baddest b*tch is back! And I’m here to stay." She also added that Love & Hip Hop hasn't been the same since she left, so fans are gearing up to see Joseline back on VH1. Check out the Love & Hip Hop Miami teaser below and tune in for the premiere of the third season on January 6.