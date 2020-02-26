The love triangle between Mimi Faust, Stevie J and the always entertaining Joseline Hernandez has seen many instances of both high and lows, but one memory that stands out for many Love & Hip-Hop fans stems from season 1 of the Atlanta-based spinoff that aired in 2012. Mimi decided to poke a little fun at that memory recently with help from viral social media comedian Reggie Ray, but unfortunately the Puerto Rican Princess didn't find it funny one bit.



It all stems back to Season 1 Episode 8 of LHHATL when Joseline joined Stevie J and Mimi for their onscreen therapy session. After finding out that Mimi and Stevie were still living together, Joseline goes off in a now-infamous tirade that resulted in slaps, screams and a shoe being thrown at the former hitmaker for The Hitmen. As the years went on things seemed to get better for all three parties involved, but after Mimi's recent social media reenactment of the scene, it now looks like the ladies are at odds once again. After The Shade Room reposted the admittedly-hilarious remake, Joseline commented, "Can they both remake the shower rod scene? Will die to see it???!!!! Pleaseeeeeee." For those scratching their heads, Hernandez is referring to the equally-infamous sex tape that Mimi made in 2014, professionally might we add, with ex-boyfriend Nikko Smith that featuring a scene of her getting, well, let's just say it involves her flexing some serious upper body strength.

